    Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea

    CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Members of the project delivery team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District gather at a ribbon cutting that marks the opening of the Expeditionary Dining Facility at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Feb. 23, 2026. The team worked closely with the installation and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) to deliver the facility which will serve service members for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9535528
    VIRIN: 260223-A-QR280-1065
    Resolution: 3907x2607
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR
    This work, Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DFAC
    Mujuk
    Marines
    ribbon cutting
    expeditionary

