Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea

Members of the project delivery team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District gather at a ribbon cutting that marks the opening of the Expeditionary Dining Facility at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, on Feb. 23, 2026. The team worked closely with the installation and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) to deliver the facility which will serve service members for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9535528
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-QR280-1065
|Resolution:
|3907x2607
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MUJUK, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
