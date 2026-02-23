At over 13,000 square feet, the newly complete Expeditionary Dining Facility at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, upgrades the installation’s ability to provide high-quality subsistence and support for its forces with 420 indoor seats and an additional 84 outdoor seats available. Col. William Doctor, Camp Mujuk commander; Lt. Col. Robert Howell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District deputy commander; a representative from the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), and members of the project team gathered to cut the ribbon on the facility on Feb. 23, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9535527
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-QR280-1037
|Resolution:
|4481x2990
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MUJUK, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Engineers, Marines cut ribbon on new expeditionary dining facility in Pohang, South Korea
