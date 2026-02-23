United States Army Pacific "One Team" Graphic Banner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The graphic is to show the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) command messaging. USARPAC successfully accomplishes our mission by prioritizing PEOPLE and PARTNERSHIPS, to PREVAIL. U.S. Army Pacific contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific by prioritizing PEOPLE - our most precious resource, enhancing our PARTNERSHIPS - our asymmetric advantage, and ultimately posturing to PREVAIL with Joint Force in all domains during competition, crisis, or conflict.