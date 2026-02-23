(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Army Pacific "One Team" Graphic Banner

    United States Army Pacific &quot;One Team&quot; Graphic Banner

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The graphic is to show the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) command messaging. USARPAC successfully accomplishes our mission by prioritizing PEOPLE and PARTNERSHIPS, to PREVAIL. U.S. Army Pacific contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific by prioritizing PEOPLE - our most precious resource, enhancing our PARTNERSHIPS - our asymmetric advantage, and ultimately posturing to PREVAIL with Joint Force in all domains during competition, crisis, or conflict.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 20:54
    VIRIN: 260224-A-RD715-1001
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    USARPAC

