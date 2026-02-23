MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2026) Senior Chief Yeoman April Malloy, left, and Chief Personnel Specialist Jessica Aguirre, assigned to Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP), speak to MyNavy HR community managers during a Career Development Symposium trade show onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Feb. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at NAS Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)