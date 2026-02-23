MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2026) Naval Air Station Pensacola Sailors speak to MyNavy HR detailers during a Career Development Symposium trade show, Feb. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at NAS Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)