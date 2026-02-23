MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2026) Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks answers questions from Naval Air Station Pensacola Sailors during a Career Development Symposium all-hands call, Feb. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at NAS Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)
