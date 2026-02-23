(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium at Naval Air Station Pensacola [Image 1 of 8]

    MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium at Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2026) Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief John H. Walker answers questions from Naval Air Station Pensacola Sailors during a Career Development Symposium all-hands call, Feb. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at NAS Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 19:55
    Photo ID: 9535431
    VIRIN: 260224-N-WU964-1010
    Resolution: 4585x3060
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium at Naval Air Station Pensacola [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

