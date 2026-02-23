(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRAVE BAND 2026 STRENGTHENS MULTINATIONAL READINESS AS U.S. NATIONAL GUARD MARKS 11 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BRAVE BAND 2026 STRENGTHENS MULTINATIONAL READINESS AS U.S. NATIONAL GUARD MARKS 11 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP

    LUBLIN, POLAND

    02.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Allies and partners gather for a group photo after the Brave Band 2026 Exercise. The Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG) conducted Exercise Brave Band 2026 from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, an annual battle staff training event designed to enhance the brigade headquarters’ ability to plan, synchronize, and execute multinational operations in a complex operational environment. The exercise included service members from the Illinois National Guard, the Pennsylvania Guard National Guard and the California National Guard. Through the State Partnership Program, the Illinois National Guard is partnered with Poland, the Pennsylvania National Guard is partnered with Lithuania, and the California National Guard is partnered with Ukraine. (Courtesy photo.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9535195
    VIRIN: 260206-D-A3519-8940
    Resolution: 5963x2524
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: LUBLIN, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRAVE BAND 2026 STRENGTHENS MULTINATIONAL READINESS AS U.S. NATIONAL GUARD MARKS 11 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BRAVE BAND 2026 STRENGTHENS MULTINATIONAL READINESS AS U.S. NATIONAL GUARD MARKS 11 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Pennsylvania
    National Guard
    California
    Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery