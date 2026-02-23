BRAVE BAND 2026 STRENGTHENS MULTINATIONAL READINESS AS U.S. NATIONAL GUARD MARKS 11 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Allies and partners gather for a group photo after the Brave Band 2026 Exercise. The Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG) conducted Exercise Brave Band 2026 from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, an annual battle staff training event designed to enhance the brigade headquarters’ ability to plan, synchronize, and execute multinational operations in a complex operational environment. The exercise included service members from the Illinois National Guard, the Pennsylvania Guard National Guard and the California National Guard. Through the State Partnership Program, the Illinois National Guard is partnered with Poland, the Pennsylvania National Guard is partnered with Lithuania, and the California National Guard is partnered with Ukraine. (Courtesy photo.)