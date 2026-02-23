NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260224-N-PY009-1033 SANTA RITA, Guam (February 24, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, assemble pier damage repair ramps as part of a sustainment exercise on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam, February 24, 2026. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)