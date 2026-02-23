Staff Sergeant Walter Chunga enjoys a slice of cake during the monthly observation of February birthdays at the 7th Signal Command headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, February 18, 2026. The command team, Soldiers, and civilian employees sang “Happy Birthday” to their teammates during the monthly observation and enjoyed a slice of birthday cake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9534424
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-BP481-1026
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) Celebrates Soldiers with a February Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.