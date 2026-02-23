The command team, Soldiers, and civilian employees gather to celebrate February birthdays at the 7th Signal Command headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, February 18, 2026. The command team, Soldiers, and civilian employees sang “Happy Birthday” to their teammates during the monthly observation and enjoyed a slice of birthday cake. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Captain Sophia Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9534415
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-BP481-1012
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) Celebrated Soldiers with a February Brthday [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.