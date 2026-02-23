7th Signal Command (Theater) Celebrated Soldiers with February Birthdays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Headquarters personnel recognized all February birthdays at Fort Meade, Maryland, and Fort Gordon, Georgia, February 18, 2026. The command team, Soldiers, and civilian employees sang “Happy Birthday” to their teammates during the monthly observation, and those on Fort Meade enjoyed a slice of birthday cake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)