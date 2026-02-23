Medics personnel from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard participate in the 68W Sustainment Course at Fort Allen, Juana Díaz, February 23, 20265. The 68W Sustainment Course is a mandatory, recurring 72-hour program for U.S. Army Combat Medics (68W) that validates medical skills, provides required continuing education (CE), and recertifies them as Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT). It focuses on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to ensure proficiency in treating battlefield injuries and maintaining proficiency in critical care. The course involves hands-on training to maintain proficiency in skills such as IV insertion, fracture treatment, and burn injury management, often using simulation technology.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9534413
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-HW727-5875
|Resolution:
|3639x2599
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|JUANA DíAZ, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
