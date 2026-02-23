(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    68W Sustainment Course [Image 12 of 12]

    68W Sustainment Course

    JUANA DíAZ, PUERTO RICO

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Medics personnel from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard participate in the 68W Sustainment Course at Fort Allen, Juana Díaz, February 23, 20265. The 68W Sustainment Course is a mandatory, recurring 72-hour program for U.S. Army Combat Medics (68W) that validates medical skills, provides required continuing education (CE), and recertifies them as Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT). It focuses on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to ensure proficiency in treating battlefield injuries and maintaining proficiency in critical care. The course involves hands-on training to maintain proficiency in skills such as IV insertion, fracture treatment, and burn injury management, often using simulation technology.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026
    Photo ID: 9534412
    VIRIN: 260223-A-HW727-8529
    Resolution: 3759x2685
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: JUANA DíAZ, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68W Sustainment Course [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRNG
    68W
    201st MFTR
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    La Gran Academia: Siempre Presente

