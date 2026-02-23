(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF Keynote AFA Warfare Symposium 2026 [Image 3 of 10]

    CSAF Keynote AFA Warfare Symposium 2026

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Ken Wilsbach speaks at the Air Force Association Warfare Symposium Feb. 23, 2026. Wilsbach spoke about readiness, unit and personal. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt. Stuart Bright)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 10:18
    Photo ID: 9533926
    VIRIN: 260223-F-DQ193-6481
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 435.71 KB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Keynote AFA Warfare Symposium 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFA
    AFAColorado
    Air Force
    CSAF
    AFAColorado26

