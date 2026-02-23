More than a motto: How “Climb to Glory” captured the spirit of the 10th Mountain Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with Company E, 51st Infantry Regiment, Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team sing the 10th Mountain Division (LI) song, “Climb to Glory,” during the morning formation Feb. 12, 2026, at Fort Drum, New York. It was on Feb. 24, 1989, when the song made its public debut during a retirement ceremony on post, and it has since been woven into the cultural fabric of the division and the Fort Drum community. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)