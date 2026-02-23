The 10th Mountain Division Band supports the Annual Remembrance Ceremony in Memorial Park, June 25, 2025. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 08:30
|Photo ID:
|9533786
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-XX986-1050
|Resolution:
|3004x2012
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More than a motto: How “Climb to Glory” captured the spirit of the 10th Mountain Division [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
More than a motto: How “Climb to Glory” captured the spirit of the 10th Mountain Division
No keywords found.