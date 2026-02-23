More than a motto: How “Climb to Glory” captured the spirit of the 10th Mountain Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers sing the 10th Mountain Division (LI) song, “Climb to Glory,” during the Powder Keg Patching Ceremony, Feb. 3, 2026, inside the Multipurpose Auditorium. Newly arrived Soldiers learn the song during their time with the Mountain Reception Company, and it is at this ceremony where most of them will sing it for the first time alongside peers and a group of senior leaders. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)