Navy Band tour continues through Greece, New York

An audience member speaks with Senior Chief Musician Casey Cambpell, from Lubbock, Texas, following the United States Navy Concert Band’s performance at the Greece Performing Arts Center in Greece, New York, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.