Navy Band tour continues through Greece, New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy veteran returns a salute from Capt. Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the United States Navy Band, during the band’s performance of “Armed Forces on Parade” at the Greece Performing Arts Center in Greece, New York, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.