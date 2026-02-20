Senior Chief Musician Casey Cambpell, from Lubbock, Texas, sings “God Bless America” with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at the Greece Performing Arts Center in Greece, New York, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9533468
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-OA196-2050
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|GREECE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band tour continues through Greece, New York [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.