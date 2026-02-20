Navy Band tour continues through Greece, New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Musician Jennifer Stokes, from Webster Grove, Missouri, speaks with audience members before the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Greece Performing Arts Center in Greece, New York. The band’s performance was part of their 2026 spring tour, celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America, with 11 public concerts across four states in 14 days.