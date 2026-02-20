Local news media covers the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Greece Performing Arts Center in Greece, New York, during the band’s 2026 spring tour, celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America, with 11 public concerts across four states in 14 days.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9533462
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-OA196-2006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|GREECE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band tour continues through Greece, New York [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.