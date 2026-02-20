U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, poses with USO members, during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. During the visit, McCool engaged with Airmen, answering questions and sharing senior leader perspectives on leadership, readiness and professional development across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9533166
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-BT644-3006
|Resolution:
|5655x3763
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Command Chief connects with Yokota Airmen through base tour and enlisted call [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.