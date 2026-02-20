(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACAF Command Chief connects with Yokota Airmen through base tour and enlisted call

    PACAF Command Chief connects with Yokota Airmen through base tour and enlisted call

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, poses with USO members, during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. During the visit, McCool engaged with Airmen, answering questions and sharing senior leader perspectives on leadership, readiness and professional development across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:47
    Photo ID: 9533166
    VIRIN: 260127-F-BT644-3006
    Resolution: 5655x3763
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PACAF Command Chief connects with Yokota Airmen through base tour and enlisted call
    PACAF Command Chief connects with Yokota Airmen through base tour and enlisted call

