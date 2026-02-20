Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hope Caliendo, left, Point Blue Conservation coastal biologist, shows a bird field guide to a student, right, from Lompoc Unified School District during a wildlife education field trip at Ocean Park in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Caliendo volunteered to educate students about the environment that Vandenberg Space Force Base encompasses. This program serves a total of 640 students and 120 parent chaperones and teachers from Lompoc Unified School District, Manzanita Public Charter School, and a Vandenberg Space Force Base Homeschool group. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)