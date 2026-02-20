(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

    Vandenberg Hosts Wildlife Education Field Trip For Elementary Students

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Hope Caliendo, left, Point Blue Conservation coastal biologist, shows a bird field guide to a student, right, from Lompoc Unified School District during a wildlife education field trip at Ocean Park in Lompoc, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Caliendo volunteered to educate students about the environment that Vandenberg Space Force Base encompasses. This program serves a total of 640 students and 120 parent chaperones and teachers from Lompoc Unified School District, Manzanita Public Charter School, and a Vandenberg Space Force Base Homeschool group. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:08
