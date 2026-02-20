(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Tamara A. Da Silva, USARPAC G-37 operational planner, delivers remarks during the Winter Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2026. The biannual conference synchronizes Operation Pathways activities across the Indo-Pacific, aligning more than 50 exercises in support of combatant command objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9533037
    VIRIN: 260217-A-AI704-1025
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.72 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference
    USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference
    USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery