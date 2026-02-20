USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tamara A. Da Silva, USARPAC G-37 operational planner, delivers remarks during the Winter Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2026. The biannual conference synchronizes Operation Pathways activities across the Indo-Pacific, aligning more than 50 exercises in support of combatant command objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson)