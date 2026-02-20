(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC lays out vision for future of OIB

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Megan Gully 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    During a panel discussion on OIB modernization, Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins, Army Materiel Command deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations, Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, A4/10 Logistics, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) John Cooper, along with moderator Pat Kelleher, deputy assistant secretary of defense for materiel readiness, discuss the Army’s accelerated push to transform and reimagine its Organic Industrial Base at the National Defense Industrial Association’s Logistics Forum, February 18.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:35
    VIRIN: 260218-A-PX452-9515
