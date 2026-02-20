Navy VRM 40 seamen landing CMV-22B Osprey

U.S. Navy Seamen assigned to the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 landing and recovering a CMV-22B Osprey during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, February 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)
Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 15:34
Photo ID:
|9532761
VIRIN:
|260220-A-OA312-7665
Resolution:
|6720x3809
Size:
|12.59 MB
Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
