Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC commander and Pallas Advisors founding partner

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, poses for a photo with Sally Donnelly, founding partner, Pallas Advisors, during a key leader engagement at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)