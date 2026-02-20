(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC commander and Pallas Advisors founding partner

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, poses for a photo with Sally Donnelly, founding partner, Pallas Advisors, during a key leader engagement at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:29
    Photo ID: 9532760
    VIRIN: 260223-M-LP807-1005
    Resolution: 5246x3747
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Leader Engagement with MARFORPAC commander and Pallas Advisors founding partner, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Key Leaders
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACIFIC
    Allies and Partners
    USMC
    Interoperability

