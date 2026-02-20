U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 perform post-flight checks on a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at the Combat Readiness Training Center for Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, February 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9532752
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-OA312-3641
|Resolution:
|5896x3205
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy VRM 40 seamen landing CMV-22B Osprey [Image 7 of 7], by SGT James Vaughan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.