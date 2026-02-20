(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy VRM 40 seamen landing CMV-22B Osprey [Image 2 of 7]

    Navy VRM 40 seamen landing CMV-22B Osprey

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. James Vaughan 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 perform post-flight checks on a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at the Combat Readiness Training Center for Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, February 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:34
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Sentry South

