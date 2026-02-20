Navy VRM 40 seamen landing CMV-22B Osprey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 perform post-flight checks on a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at the Combat Readiness Training Center for Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, February 20, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)