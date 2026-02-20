(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 3rd Battalion 66th Armor Regiment Practice Medical Drills During Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 3rd Battalion 66th Armor Regiment Practice Medical Drills During Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, transport a soldier into an M113 during Combined Resolve 26-05 in Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve, drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 09:07
    Photo ID: 9531942
    VIRIN: 260222-A-DK687-1059
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 3rd Battalion 66th Armor Regiment Practice Medical Drills During Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Trevor Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CombinedResolved, StrongerTogether, JMRC, 7ATC, Hohenfels, EUCOM

