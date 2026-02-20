U.S. Army Soldiers Assigned to 3rd Battalion 66th Armor Regiment Practice Medical Drills During Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, transport a soldier into an M113 during Combined Resolve 26-05 in Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve, drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler)