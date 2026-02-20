U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, secure a casualty to a litter during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 04:55
|Photo ID:
|9531816
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-QN736-1112
|Resolution:
|6265x4177
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Brigade Support Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.