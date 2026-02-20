101st Brigade Support Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, secure a casualty to a litter during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)