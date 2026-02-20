(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    101st Brigade Support Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels [Image 1 of 6]

    101st Brigade Support Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels

    GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, secure a casualty to a litter during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 04:55
    Photo ID: 9531812
    VIRIN: 260222-A-QN736-1042
    Resolution: 5780x3853
    Size: 8.27 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Brigade Support Battalion Conducts Mass Casualty Training During Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC Hohenfels [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, EUCOM, 7ATC, JMRC, Hohenfels

