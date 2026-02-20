A U.S. Paratrooper assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade carries rounds for an M119 howitzer during an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Feb. 19, 2026. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 02:55
|Photo ID:
|9531777
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-BS310-1699
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-319th AFAR airborne operation [Image 23 of 23], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS