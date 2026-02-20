(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4-319th AFAR airborne operation [Image 10 of 23]

    4-319th AFAR airborne operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade exit a U.S. Air Force C-17 during an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Feb. 19, 2026. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 02:55
    Photo ID: 9531767
    VIRIN: 260219-A-BS310-1153
    Resolution: 7174x4783
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 4-319th AFAR airborne operation [Image 23 of 23], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    SwordOfFreedom
    SETAF-AF
    KingOfTheHerd
    airborne

