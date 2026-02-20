4-319th AFAR airborne operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Paratroopers assigned 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade exit a U.S. Air Force C-17 during an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Feb. 19, 2026. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)