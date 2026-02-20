(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guam, CNMI leaders meet with JTF-M, JRM at Civil-Military Coordination Council [Image 4 of 6]

    Guam, CNMI leaders meet with JTF-M, JRM at Civil-Military Coordination Council

    GUAM

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero; Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky; and Commander, Joint Region Marianas U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) in the Joint Region Marianas headquarters building on Nimitz Hill, Jan. 28.

    Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. David Apatang, Edward Camacho, special assistant to the CNMI governor for military affairs, and key staff members were also in attendance, marking a historic first time representatives from the CNMI participated in the CMCC as special guests, promoting unity throughout the Marianas.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 00:56
    Photo ID: 9531680
    VIRIN: 260128-N-LS152-1199
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam, CNMI leaders meet with JTF-M, JRM at Civil-Military Coordination Council [Image 6 of 6], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS

    Guam, CNMI leaders meet with JTF-M, JRM at Civil-Military Coordination Council

