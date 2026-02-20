Guam, CNMI leaders meet with JTF-M, JRM at Civil-Military Coordination Council

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero; Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky; and Commander, Joint Region Marianas U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) in the Joint Region Marianas headquarters building on Nimitz Hill, Jan. 28.



Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. David Apatang, Edward Camacho, special assistant to the CNMI governor for military affairs, and key staff members were also in attendance, marking a historic first time representatives from the CNMI participated in the CMCC as special guests, promoting unity throughout the Marianas.