Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Ceremony participants pose for a group photo after the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. The U.S. and Ministry of health professionals will work side by side across hospitals and clinics on St. Kitts and Nevis. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)