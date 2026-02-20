Saint Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Launch LAMAT 2026 Medical Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Distinguished guests applaud during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 opening ceremony, in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Feb 22, 2026. LAMAT 2026 is part of U.S. Southern Command’s broader health security cooperation engagement efforts across the Caribbean and Latin America. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)