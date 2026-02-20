Navy Band performs in Buffalo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musicians 1st Class Chanse Morris, from Houston, Texas, and Benjamin Cruz, from Wakefield, Rhode Island, perform at Buffalo State University's Performing Arts Center with the United States Navy Concert Band while on their 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.