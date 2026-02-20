Navy Band performs in Buffalo

Musician 1st Class Richard Demy, from Falls Church, Virginia, performs at Buffalo State University's Performing Arts Center with the United States Navy Concert Band while on their 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.
02.21.2026
02.22.2026
|Location:
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
