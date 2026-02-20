Navy Band performs in Buffalo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Sylvia Prasifka, from Buffalo, New York, returns to her hometown for a performance at Buffalo State University's Performing Arts Center with the U.S. Navy Concert Band. Prasifka won a national audition for a french horn vacancy in the Concert Band in 2025 and reported to Washington, D.C., where the Navy’s premier musical organization is located, following the completion of basic training. Each year the Navy Band tours regions of the country to help connect communities with their United States Navy, inspiring patriotism and honoring those who have served in all branches of the military.