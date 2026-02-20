(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band performs in Buffalo [Image 14 of 18]

    Navy Band performs in Buffalo

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Sylvia Prasifka, from Buffalo, New York, returns to her hometown for a performance at Buffalo State University's Performing Arts Center with the U.S. Navy Concert Band. Prasifka won a national audition for a french horn vacancy in the Concert Band in 2025 and reported to Washington, D.C., where the Navy’s premier musical organization is located, following the completion of basic training. Each year the Navy Band tours regions of the country to help connect communities with their United States Navy, inspiring patriotism and honoring those who have served in all branches of the military.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 07:40
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Navy Band performs in Buffalo [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

