Navy Band performs in Buffalo

Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman, from Newnan, Georgia, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.