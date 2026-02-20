(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band performs in Buffalo [Image 4 of 18]

    Navy Band performs in Buffalo

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets from Sullivan’s company present the colors for the U.S. Navy Band’s performance of the national anthem at Buffalo State University’s Performing Arts Center. The Navy Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 07:40
    Photo ID: 9530954
    VIRIN: 260221-N-OA196-3007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs in Buffalo [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

