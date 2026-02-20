Navy Band performs in Buffalo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets from Sullivan’s company parade the colors for the U.S. Navy Band’s performance of the national anthem at Buffalo State University’s Performing Arts Center. The Navy Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy.