Navy Band inspires Sea Cadets

Members of the U.S. Navy Band speak with U.S. Naval Sea Cadets from Sullivan’s Division during a mentorship event in Buffalo, New York. Navy Band members shared their experiences serving in the U.S. Navy, answered questions, and listened to the cadets discuss their own training and leadership development opportunities within the Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The Navy Band is proud to bring the professionalism of the United States Navy to communities across the country and instill the importance of naval service at an early age.