    Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact

    Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    While serving as NPS’ acting provost, Dr. James H. Newman offers the commencement address during the Summer Quarter Graduation ceremony in September 2024. During his two decades of service to NPS, Newman led the Space Systems Academic Group for nearly eight years, and stepped up to serve as acting provost on two separate occasions. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9528977
    VIRIN: 240927-D-AE587-1307
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact [Image 2 of 2], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact
    Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact

    Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact

    NASA
    naval postgraduate
    Students
    NPS
    Research

