Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact

While serving as NPS’ acting provost, Dr. James H. Newman offers the commencement address during the Summer Quarter Graduation ceremony in September 2024. During his two decades of service to NPS, Newman led the Space Systems Academic Group for nearly eight years, and stepped up to serve as acting provost on two separate occasions. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)