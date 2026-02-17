(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2002

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    STS109-E-5642 (5 March 2002) --- Astronaut James H. Newman, mission specialist, peers into Columbia's crew cabin during a brief break in work on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), latched down just a few feet behind him in Columbia's cargo bay. Astronauts Newman and Michael J. Massimino are making their first extravehicular activity (EVA) of the mission, following the act of two other crewmembers on the previous day. The image was recorded with a digital still camera.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2002
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact
    Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact

    NASA
    Students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research

