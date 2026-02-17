Astronaut, Educator, Leader – Dr. Jim Newman Retires After 40 Years of Service, Impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STS109-E-5642 (5 March 2002) --- Astronaut James H. Newman, mission specialist, peers into Columbia's crew cabin during a brief break in work on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), latched down just a few feet behind him in Columbia's cargo bay. Astronauts Newman and Michael J. Massimino are making their first extravehicular activity (EVA) of the mission, following the act of two other crewmembers on the previous day. The image was recorded with a digital still camera.