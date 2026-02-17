FREEDOM 250 - JOHN BARRY

FREEDOM 250 HIGHLIGHTS CAPT. JOHN BARRY - On July 4, 2026, America will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Without the pivotal military, financial and diplomatic support of European Allies 250 years ago, the struggle for U.S independence would not have turned into American victory. Revolutionary War Navy Captain John Barry was born in Wexford, Ireland in 1745. After serving with the British Royal Navy, he immigrated to the colonies and offered his service to Continental Congress in March 1776.
