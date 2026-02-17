(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FREEDOM 250 - JOHN BARRY

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FREEDOM 250 - JOHN BARRY

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. European Command   

    FREEDOM 250 HIGHLIGHTS CAPT. JOHN BARRY - On July 4, 2026, America will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Without the pivotal military, financial and diplomatic support of European Allies 250 years ago, the struggle for U.S independence would not have turned into American victory. Revolutionary War Navy Captain John Barry was born in Wexford, Ireland in 1745. After serving with the British Royal Navy, he immigrated to the colonies and offered his service to Continental Congress in March 1776.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9528391
    VIRIN: 260130-A-MP295-3451
    Resolution: 1500x1800
    Size: 606.13 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FREEDOM 250 - JOHN BARRY, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Freedom250InEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery